Suspect charged as part of Bulwell murder investigation

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing have now charged a suspect with murder and attempted murder.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault around 1.45pm on Sunday, April 20, at Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell.

Despite the best efforts of both members of the public and emergency services, a 59-year-old man died at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman also sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries during the attack and remains in hospital.

Police can now confirm that Gediminas Cepla, aged 43, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Cepla, of Quarry Avenue, remains in custody and is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning (April 23).

A 30-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: “A dedicated team of police officers and investigators have been working since the incident occurred to determine the full circumstances.

“As we announce this charge today, our thoughts remain with both the surviving victim and the family of the deceased.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last few days which has enabled us to progress the investigation.”