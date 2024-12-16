Suspect charged with robbery and burglaries after targeting Hucknall home
Jamie Beeston, aged 32, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 12 charged with a series of offences.
The same victim’s home, in Hucknall, was targeted on a number of occasions during October, November and December 2024.
On October 19 the man awoke to discover an intruder had been inside his home and cash had been transferred from his account using his unlocked mobile phone.
A further incident took place on December 8 when a man barged into the victim’s home, assaulted him and stole cash.
Beeston, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, has been charged with robbery, two counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on January 9.