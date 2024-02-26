Suspect due in court after serious assault in Hucknall
The victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during the attack which happened outside the former Bella Mia restaurant, in Annesley Road, Hucknall.
She suffered significant facial injuries as a result of the assault which happened during the early hours of Sunday (25 February).
The restaurant is undergoing a refurbishment and no-one connected to the site was involved in the incident.
A suspect was arrested near to the scene.
Shaun Roberts, aged 45, of Ward Avenue, Hucknall, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (February 26) charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have charged a suspect regarding this serious matter, and I hope it reassures people the force will take robust action against individuals who engage in this sort of criminality.”