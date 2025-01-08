Suspected burglar arrested after dog taken from Hucknall flat

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
A suspected intruder has been arrested after a dog was reportedly taken from a property.

The pet and a variety of belongings were allegedly all removed from the address while the owner was out.

Officers were called to a flat in Nottingham Road, Hucknall, following reports the door had been forced open.

Bank cards, a month’s worth of prescription drugs and a selection of chocolates were all stolen from inside the property.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.
A pet dog was also reportedly taken.

The animal has been located since the break-in, which happened around 7.55am on December 18.

A suspect was subsequently identified, with police spotting a woman matching this description while on patrol in Hucknall yesterday (January 6) evening.

After detaining the individual, a search was carried out that resulted in multiple bank cards with different people’s names on them being found and seized.

The officers from the Hucknall neighbourhood policing team had by that stage also realised the woman they’d stopped was an outstanding suspect in two shop thefts.

Morrisons, in Portland Road, Hucknall, was targeted twice – on New Year’s Day and January 2 – with beer, chocolates and cakes stolen from the shelves.

Police subsequently arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of burglary, shop theft and theft.

PC Ryan Shiel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Neighbourhood officers did a great job in recognising this individual as someone we were looking to speak to about more than one offence.

“As well as being an outstanding suspect for two shop thefts, she had also been circulated on our system in connection with a burglary at a property in the Hucknall area.

“A range of different belongings, as well as their dog, were all reported by the homeowner as being taken from their home while they were out. The animal has since been safely located.

“Nobody has the right to break into another person’s home and take things that don’t belong to them, so we’re pleased to have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident.”

