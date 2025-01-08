Suspected burglar arrested after dog taken from Hucknall flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspected intruder has been arrested after a dog was reportedly taken from a property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pet and a variety of belongings were allegedly all removed from the address while the owner was out.

Officers were called to a flat in Nottingham Road, Hucknall, following reports the door had been forced open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank cards, a month’s worth of prescription drugs and a selection of chocolates were all stolen from inside the property.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.

A pet dog was also reportedly taken.

The animal has been located since the break-in, which happened around 7.55am on December 18.

A suspect was subsequently identified, with police spotting a woman matching this description while on patrol in Hucknall yesterday (January 6) evening.

After detaining the individual, a search was carried out that resulted in multiple bank cards with different people’s names on them being found and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers from the Hucknall neighbourhood policing team had by that stage also realised the woman they’d stopped was an outstanding suspect in two shop thefts.

Morrisons, in Portland Road, Hucknall, was targeted twice – on New Year’s Day and January 2 – with beer, chocolates and cakes stolen from the shelves.

Police subsequently arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of burglary, shop theft and theft.

PC Ryan Shiel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Neighbourhood officers did a great job in recognising this individual as someone we were looking to speak to about more than one offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as being an outstanding suspect for two shop thefts, she had also been circulated on our system in connection with a burglary at a property in the Hucknall area.

“A range of different belongings, as well as their dog, were all reported by the homeowner as being taken from their home while they were out. The animal has since been safely located.

“Nobody has the right to break into another person’s home and take things that don’t belong to them, so we’re pleased to have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident.”