Two suspected drug dealers were arrested after police stopped a vehicle at a petrol station

Officers pulled over the car in question after spotting it at a petrol station forecourt in Hucknall Lane, Bulwell.

Suspecting it could have links to criminal activity, police then searched the car and uncovered quantities of cocaine.

Large quantities of cash and multiple phones were also found – leading officers to suspect the car’s two occupants were drug dealers.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The drugs were subsequently seized by the officers in attendance, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, August 27.

While searches were taking place, the driver was subjected to a drugs wipe, which returned a positive reading for traces of cocaine and cannabis.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs, drug-driving, and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Meanwhile, a bank card not believed to belong to either suspect was found in the possession of the car’s passenger.

As a result, the 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft, as well as for possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Murray Johnston, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anything we can do to take drugs off our streets is undoubtedly a good thing, so we’re naturally pleased with this double arrest.

“While we’ve made two arrests in connection with this incident, our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to contact the police right away.

“This can be reported to 101, quoting incident 514 of August 27, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”