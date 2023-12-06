Suspected drug dealers arrested in Bulwell after police stop 'suspicious' car

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested after police pulled over a car in Bulwell.

Officers were travelling through Low Wood Road in the Snape Wood area of the town, when they spotted a vehicle that aroused their suspicions.

After stopping the car at around 7.10pm on Monday, December 4, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

This prompted the officers to carry out a search of the vehicle, which resulted in a ‘burner-style’ phone and large quantities of cash being recovered.

After checking the phone, police found multiple messages on it referring to the sale of cannabis, so detained two people they found inside the car.

Suspecting the driver could be under the influence of drugs, officers carried out a roadside drugs wipe test, which tested positive for traces of cannabis.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were both subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

The 24-year-old suspect was additionally arrested for drug-driving and driving without the correct insurance.

PC Dan Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After pulling this vehicle over for an unrelated issue, our officers carried out a search after suspecting the occupants could be linked to drug activity.

“That decision resulted in us seizing a phone containing messages referring to the sale of drugs, while we also found large quantities of cash in the process too.

“Two suspects were ultimately arrested as a result of this stop.

