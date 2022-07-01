Suspected Hucknall shoplifter nabbed by off-duty police officer in DIY store

An off-duty police officer interrupted his DIY-shopping to detain a suspected Hucknall shoplifter.

By John Smith
Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:49 am
The officer was in the paint aisle at Homebase on Mansfield Road in Arnold, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 28 when he heard a disturbance at the tills.

After speaking with staff, he detained and searched a suspect accused of stealing goods.

Wayne Lee, aged 52, has been charged with two counts of theft – the second of which relates to an unrelated incident at a supermarket in Hucknall on June 5.

Lee, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 29 and was bailed to appear again on August 2

Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting offences can have a significant impact on local businesses and are taken very seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.

“As was demonstrated by person involved in this case, police officers may be off-duty but they are always ready to spring into action if and when they need to.”