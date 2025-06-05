Suspected runaway driver sniffed out by police dog in Bulwell

A suspected runaway driver was arrested after a police dog tracked a scent from an abandoned vehicle.

Police dog Max was on patrol with his handler in the early hours of Tuesday when a suspect vehicle was spotted in Bulwell.

The car was instructed to pull over and initially came to a stop in nearby Brownlow Drive – before reversing into a police car and driving away.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in Riseborough Walk and Max was called into action.

Police dog Max tracked down a suspected runaway driver in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Attached to his long tracking line, the large German Shepherd led his handler through the darkness down an alleyway and to the front door of a block of flats.

A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing criminal damage to a police car.

Another man at the address was given emergency first aid by officers for an injury to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sgt Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “Our general-purpose police dogs like Max are trained not only to chase down and detain suspects, but also to track people and objects with their noses.

“A well-trained dog and handler can track scents a very long way and catch up with suspects who may otherwise have gone undetected.

“They are a vital part of the wider policing family and regularly achieve these kinds of outstanding results.”