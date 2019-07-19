Sutton man caught with cannabis

A Sutton man admitted he was carrying cannabis when he was approached by police, a court heard.

James Smith was stopped by police on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, as part of a separate enquiry, at 11am on June 15.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said it was a small amount for personal use and he "voluntarily handed it over to police."

"In my opinion he ought to have been cautioned for a first offence or at least given a fixed penalty," he said.

Smith, 25, of Cedar Close, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, with costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.