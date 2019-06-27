Sutton man grew cannabis for health reasons

A Sutton man who grew cannabis to help tackle his "chronic" health problems has been fined.

Police were tipped off about the cannabis grow at Douglas Gilbody's home on The Beeches, Skegby, and called there on March 10.

He showed officers three established plants in a garden shed, and told them he grew them for CBD oil.

He paid £100 for hydroponic equipment and £40 for seeds, added prosecutor Robert Carr.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Gilbody suffers from chronic pancreatitis and spondylitis, and had been spending a significant amount of money on self-medicating.

"His health has been getting worse and worse," he said of the dad-of-two, who is also the registered carer for his mother.

Gilbody, 47, admitted producing the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court,

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

Read more of the latest court cases here.