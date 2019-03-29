Sutton man in court for possessing a weapon after robberies in Annesley and Sutton

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with robberies and shop thefts in Sutton and Annesley Woodhouse.

Lee Goodwin, 37, of Forest Road, Sutton, has been charged with four counts of robbery, six counts of shop theft and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Co-op store in Skegby Road

He appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 22 and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 23.

The charges follow reports of robberies at the Tesco Express store at Lakeside Point, Sutton, on March 20, and the Co-op store in Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse, on March 20.

They also follow reports of shop thefts at locations in Sutton and Huthwaite between February 20 and March 18.