Sutton mum's drink drive conviction after wedding

A young Sutton mum was caught over the limit on the road where she lives after a wedding, a court heard.

Georgina Gent's Honda CRZ was reported by a member of the public who saw her driving erratically and at speed, on Kirkby Folly Road, on April 14.

She told police she had struggled to get a taxi, and a test revealed she had 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the mum-of-two "knows she could have been responsible for much worse. She has been very angry about what she's done."

Gent, 30, of Kirkby Folly Road, admitted the offence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if it's completed by May 2020.

She was fined £120, and must also pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

