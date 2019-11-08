Sutton murder probe: two in court

Two men have appeared before magistrates in Mansfield in connection with a murder investigation.

Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with the murder of Ross Ball in Langton Road, Sutton, on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Sharman, dressed in a grey sweat shirt and jogging bottoms, confirmed his name and date of birth during the 10-minute hearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

"I think you ought to take things a bit more seriously rather than keep grinning at people," said presiding magistrate Ian Kirk.

"I was only smiling at my family," Mr Sharman replied.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said the case must be heard at the crown court.

Mr Sharman was remanded into custody until Monday, November 11, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Adam Collins, 35, of Forest Road, Sutton, has been charged with assisting an offender by changing the registration plates of a vehicle.

Dressed in a grey sweat shirt and jogging bottoms, he spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Because this is also an indictable-only offence, it must be heard at the crown court, the court heard.

Mr Hollett said there were "substantial grounds to remand Mr Collins in custody for the defendant's own protection" and he was in "significant danger."

"There is considerable fear that this offender will be targeted because of his alleged involvement," said Mr Hollett.

Chris Lacey, for Mr Collins, argued his client could be bailed to his home address with reporting conditions, and suggested his property be fitted with a panic alarm.

It took magistrates 30 minutes to decide it was "not necessary" to remand him into custody.

Mr Collins was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 6, for a case management hearing.

