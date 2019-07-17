Sutton "panic attack" woman urinated on bus seat

A Sutton woman who urinated on bus seats with a female friend claimed she was suffering from a panic attack, a court heard.

CCTV recorded Nora Collins and her friend as they "took it in turns to urinate on the seats",on the Trentbarton bus in Kirkby, on October 19, 2018, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Collins suffers from panic attacks and said the bus had been driven "somewhat erratically."

Collins, 39, of Tenter Close, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "This is a disgraceful incident. I don't buy the mitigation that this was caused by a panic attack.

"The driver's statement says you were drinking alcohol during the journey and I am quite sure that this was a deliberate act of vandalism."

She was fined £200, with £75 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge, which will be deducted from her benefits.