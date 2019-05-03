Sutton thief will tackle his drug addiction "head on"

A Sutton man stole meat from the Co-Op after he was left with no money while his benefits were changed from JSA to Universal Credit.

Andrew Black was identified on CCTV when he took £158 of meat from the store on Alfreton Road, Sutton, on February 21.

He missed a drugs test on March 20, and failed to turn up for court on April 26.

The court heard he was given a ten week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, in October last year.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he had been making good progress with the probation service.

"He is not unfamiliar with the court process," she said. "He has a long-standing addiction to drugs. This is the first time he has ever tried to tackle the addiction head-on."

She said he missed the drug test because of a "bus issue" and made a mistake about the court date.

Black, 53, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted the theft and missing the appointments, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Six months were added to the length of the suspension, and 12 weeks were added to the sentence, meaning he now faces 22 weeks in prison if he reoffends in the next two years.

He was ordered to pay compensation to the store and a £115 government surcharge.