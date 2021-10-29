Swift arrest after man 'threatened to pull knife' on shopkeeper in Bulwell

A man entered the store and demanded the shopkeeper hand over cigarettes.

The man had entered a convenience store in Commercial Road, Bulwell, and demanded the shopkeeper hand over cigarettes.

When the shopkeeper asked the man whether he was going to pay, he replied “no” and threatened to pull out a knife, although a weapon was not seen by the victim.

The shopkeeper told him she had discreetly alerted police and that made him leave.

A Response team arrived minutes later and took down a description of the suspect.

Officers then searched the area and a short time later arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery, which happened shortly after 3pm on Wednesday (27 October).

Once in custody, the suspect was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a camera inside a police cell was smashed.

PC Holly Gascoyne, who is investigating the incident, said: “Robbery is a serious offence and we will always look to take appropriate action against offenders.

“Officers did a fantastic job to quickly locate and arrest a suspect a short time after the incident was reported and he remains in police custody.