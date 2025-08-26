Tech, cash and jewellery stolen in Hucknall flat robbery

Police in Hucknall are appealing for information and witnesses after a flat was robbed in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 10pm on Saturday, August 16 and 5am on Sunday, August 17 at a flat on Lime Tree Road.

The flat was broken into via a bathroom window, an untidy search was made, and the flat exited via the living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash, jewellery, trainers, two iPhones, a laptop and notepad were stolen.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a robbery on Lime Tree Road in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

At 10.34am on Thursday, August 14 at the former Yummy Tummies shop on High Street a group of five or six males, all aged 14-17 years old, attempted to climb through a top window while the owner was telling them to go away.

They also attempted to break through the shutter to the shop before leaving in the direction of Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All described as thin, one wearing white shorts and white t-shirt, one was in black shorts and a white top, one was in grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and grey sweat shirt and one was in a black shirt and grey Nike shorts – one was also riding a black electric scooter.

At some time before 10.52am on Monda, August 18 in Chatsworth Drive, an attempt was made to break into a storage shed in the communal area of a block of flats but the the lock, while damaged, remained in place.

Between 12noon on Wednesday, August and 3.30pm on Monday, August 18, a Honda 125 Monkey bike, secured with two locks and under a cover in the recycling area behind locked gates, was stolen from Herbert Buzzard Court on Hankin Street – it has since been found.

Between 9.35pm and 9.50pm on Monday, August 18, black Toyota Yaris was stolen from the Tesco Extra car park on Ashgate Road – the owner lost the keys which it is thought were found and used to take the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11.04pm on Wednesday, August 20, a black and white Honda Monkey bike was stolen from a car park on Kestrel Grove by two males, both slim built, average height, wearing black outfits and balaclavas, possibly teenagers – a resident challenged them but they pushed the bike away.= but it was later found abandoned nearby.

At 10.30am on Thursday, August 14 , a parcel containing headphones and a Spiderman bed set was stolen from an address on Montague Road, by a white male, around 5ft 11in, slim, wearing a cap and a vest with yellow on it.

Some time before 5.15am on Saturday, August 16, windows and a ring door bell were damaged at a property on Laughton Crescent.

Between 8am and 1.30pm on Saturday, August 16, the windscreen was cracked on a white Seat Leon car parked on Queen Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.45am on Tuesday, August 19, there was report of a rocks being through at the window of a second-floor flat on St Marys Way by a male described as white, 5ft 10, aged in his 30’s with a black beard, wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up.

At 6.36pm on Friday, August 15, there was a report of two children, aged 10-12 years-old throwing eggs at cars and houses on Carlingford Road.

At 6.05pm on Sunday, August 17, three lads entered Beauvale Court, Abbots Road and let off a fire extinguisher – one was described as mixed race, 14 years-old, wearing a tracksuit top in three shades of blue, the second was 12-14 years-old, small, wearing a grey and white tracksuit top and the third, who said his Gran lived there, was medium height, dark hair with a fringe, wearing black clothing.

At 8.47pm on Sunday, August 17 there was a report of a quad bike and two electric bikes being raced around on the old airfield on Meteor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6.31pm on Sunday, August 17, there was a report of around 10 e-bikes being ridden around Titchfield Park by youths wearing balaclava who very intimidating to members of the public.

At 11.09pm on Sunday, August 17 a flat at Holgate Walk, Abbots Drive was ‘egged’ – two teenage males were seen running away, both were white and aged 14-16 years-old, one was all in black, the other had blond hair and was wearing grey clothing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail Ashfield Police at [email protected] or call 101.

Police are having another beat surgery session at the Co-op on Emperors Way, on Wednesday, September 3 at 9am where residents can meet officers and raise any concerns they may have.