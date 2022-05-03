The victim was allegedly asked for money before being told to hand over his AirPods.

They were taken during the incident which happened in Hucknall Lane on the evening of Friday, April 29.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a suspect during the early hours of Saturday, April 30.

Police arrested a 16 year-old who is due to appear in court charged with an alleged street robbery

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery and possession of cannabis and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this week.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim was clearly shaken up by what happened.