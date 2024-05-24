Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investingating another attack by teenage vandals at Hucknall Town’s ground on Aerial Way.

The incident happen sometime between 2.06pm on Wednesday, May 15 and 6.30am on Thursday, May 16.

Perimeter signage at the ground was ripped down again and a speed restriction sign ripped in half by five white males, all aged between 13 and 15 years-old, wearing hoodies and carrying backpacks.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents reported in recent days.

Teenage vandals have again caused damage at Hucknall Town's ground on Aerial Way. Photo: Submitted

At 3.58am on Wednesday, May 22, two males in dark clothing entered a building on Blenheim Park Road and stole packages from within.

At 8.43pm on Thursday, May 16, a white Honda 125 motorcycle, with a ‘L-plate’ on the back, was stolen from outside a takeaway on Portland Road, by two males, both wearing helmets and masks, who arrived on an orange moped, before one jumped off and made off with the motorcycle down Hankin Street and possibly on to Bestwood Road.

Between 11pm on Sunday, May 19 and 1.06am on Monday, May 20, a black Seat 125 moped was stolen from Watnall Road.

The bike was later recovered but a bank card left with it was stolen and used.

Overnight between Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17, six-inch cuts were made in both rear tyres of a red Fiat Doblo car parked on Chatsworth Drive.

At 10.24pm on Saturday, May 18, a window was smashed with a brick on a property in Clumber Street by a white male in a blue top and white shorts and carrying a backpack.

Between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday, May 21, a windscreen was smashed and dents made in the bodywork of the two white Ford Transit vans on Blenheim Park Road by stones thrown up by boy racers driving around the area.

At 7.40pm on Thursday, May 16, there was a report of males aged 12 to 13 year-old males throwing stones at windows of houses on Bestwood Road.

At 8.43pm on Saturday, May 18, a group of three or four lads were knocking on the side window of a property on Farm Avenue.

At 4.56pm on Sunday, May 19, there was a report of around eight off-road bikes being ridden around the old airfield on Watnall Road.