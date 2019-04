Police officers were called to reports that a 17-year-old boy suffered a cut to his arm.

It is not yet known how he came about his injuries but officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident outside Tesco Top Valley at around 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).

Tesco, Top Valley

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 578 of April 23.