Teenage pair arrested on suspicion of Nuthall car break-ins

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
A rapid police response to calls of cars being broken into led to two suspects being arrested.

Officers were alerted to reports of two people trying car door handles at a hotel car park in Nuthall.

The incident happened around 1.45am on Monday, December 30 in Millenium Way West, with police arriving moments later.

As they got there, response officers spotted two people loitering in the car park, with both running in different directions when they saw the police.

Two teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted car break-ins in Nuthall. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceTwo teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted car break-ins in Nuthall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Two teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted car break-ins in Nuthall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The duo didn’t get far at all before they were chased down and detained by the officers, who then looked through the pockets of the two suspects.

Cash, multiple pairs of sunglasses and a mobile phone were among the items recovered – all of which were found to have been taken from two cars parked nearby.

At that point, the duo – two boys aged 14 and 16 – were both arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Sgt Cai Kemish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A range of different items that were reportedly stolen from vehicles parked nearby were also all recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

“We understand how upsetting it must be for someone to return to their car to find it has been broken into, so we hope this incident shows how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“The speed with which we responded was entirely reliant on this being reported to us though, so we’d also ask people to call us on 101 should they spot a potential crime in progress.”

