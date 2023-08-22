Officers were called to an address in Bulwell after the victim was disturbed by intruders as he slept at around 3am on 4 May 2023.

He later discovered a number of items including tobacco, cigars and a key to the back door had been taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with burglary.

A teenager has been charged with two burglaries in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The teenager has also been charged with a second burglary in Bulwell on the same night and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (today).

Detective Constable Anabelle Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an unpleasant and invasive crime.

“No-one deserves to be woken in the middle of the night to find an intruder in their home and ransacking their private property.