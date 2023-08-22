Teenage suspect charged after vulnerable Bulwell victim burgled
Officers were called to an address in Bulwell after the victim was disturbed by intruders as he slept at around 3am on 4 May 2023.
He later discovered a number of items including tobacco, cigars and a key to the back door had been taken.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with burglary.
The teenager has also been charged with a second burglary in Bulwell on the same night and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (today).
Detective Constable Anabelle Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an unpleasant and invasive crime.
“No-one deserves to be woken in the middle of the night to find an intruder in their home and ransacking their private property.
“We have worked hard on this investigation so I am pleased we have charged this suspect and placed him before the courts.”