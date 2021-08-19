Teenager arrested after biting police officer during Hucknall disturbance

Officers were attacked when they responded to reports of disturbance on Nabbs Lane at 10pm on Tuesday, August 17.

The teenager punched an officer in the face and kicked a door resulting in a piece of glass causing a small cut to an officer’s eye.

She bit another on the hand and kneed a further officer to the body.

One officer was bitten and another received a cut eye during the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

She was then arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services work so hard, day in and day out, to help and protect the communities they serve.

"It simply shouldn’t be considered part of their job to be assaulted or abused.