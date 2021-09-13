Teenager from Dispatch area in court after making 'threats to kill'
A Bulwell teenager has appeared in court charged with several offences, including making threats to kill.
Officers were called to Broomhill Road in Bulwell last week after reports of a disturbance.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterward and found to be carrying the blade during a search.
The boy, who can’t be named was later charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, making threats to kill, harassment, criminal damage and three counts of assault by beating.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 7 and was released on conditional bail.
DC Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Possessing any kind of blade in a public place can be a criminal offence.
"That’s why we work hard throughout the year not only to take dangerous weapons off our streets, but also to dissuade people from carrying them in the first place.”