Officers were called to Broomhill Road in Bulwell last week after reports of a disturbance.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterward and found to be carrying the blade during a search.

The boy, who can’t be named was later charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, making threats to kill, harassment, criminal damage and three counts of assault by beating.

The 17-year-old appeared at Nottinghamshire Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 7 and was released on conditional bail.

DC Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Possessing any kind of blade in a public place can be a criminal offence.