Teenager in custody after threatening and pushing woman in Bulwell street argument

A woman reported that she'd been shouted at and threatened by a man, who then pushed her.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 14.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 8pm and arrested a man on suspicion of affray.

The man remains in custody following the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Christine Busuttil, said: "It is completely unacceptable to cause physical or emotional harm to others.

"This can be really distressing to victims and those who witness it on our streets.

"We take these incidents seriously and will always provide a quick response.

"Our response teams arrived within minutes of the report which resulted in a man being swiftly arrested.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 627 of 14 September.