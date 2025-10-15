Teenager stabbed near Highbury Vale tram stop

Police have launched an investigation following a stabbing near Highbury Vale tram stop.

Police attended a footpath close to the stop shortly after 10.45pm on October 14, following a report of a stabbing.

A 16-year-old boy arrived at Queen’s Medical Centre with several wounds but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Det Sgt Robert Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This investigation is in its early stages and officers remain at the scene.

The incident occured on a pathway near the tram stop. Photo: Submitted

“We would ask anyone who has any information or mobile phone footage about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 759 of 14 October 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.