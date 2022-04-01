Teens risk serious injury by clambering onto roof of disused Hucknall town centre building wielding drill
A trio of teenagers were spotted risking serious injury on the roof of a three-storey disused building on Hucknall High Street, police have revealed.
At around 6.50pm on Wednesday (March 30), at the old Boots pharmacy, between the main post office and Bibiana restaurant, the three youths were seen with one wielding a drill. It is not known if any damage was caused.
In the past, the Dispatch has reported on a trend of teenagers climbing on to the roof of the nearby B&M store.
At the time, police appealed for people not to take such risks by clambering on to the top of buildings in the town
If you have information about this latest incident, including names of anyone involved, please get in touch with the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected] or you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.