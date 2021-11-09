Ten-week-old puppy stolen at 'knifepoint' in Dispatch district found safe and well

The puppy has now been tracked down and found safe after police received a report of a robbery from the dog’s owner.

Nottinghamshire Police received the report on October 26 that the puppy had reportedly been taken from the victim’s car in Spruce Gardens in Bulwell at around 8pm on October 21.

The victim was also reportedly threatened with a knife after refusing to hand over his dog.

Police have successfully tracked down the stolen dog

Officers then conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and tracked down two men who were later arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Tyrell Scott, 19, of Howick Drive, Bulwell, has now been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, November 9)

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Gareth Philp, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a concerning incident for the victim and the theft of his dog has no doubt had an impact on him emotionally and we are continuing to support him as our enquires continue.

“We have worked incredibly hard in this investigation to locate the dog and have now arrested one man and charged another in relation to this incident.