Tesco car cruisers in Bulwell exposed on CCTV and warned off

Police are taking action after a series of car cruises on the Tesco Extra store car park in Bulwell, alarming nearby residents.

Up to 100 cars at a time have been descending on the car park off Jennison Street in the town centre late in the evening.

It has led to reports of anti-social behaviour, including noise from cars performing dangerous stunts and from the crowds that the cruises attract.

However, police say they are keen to “nip it in the bud” and have already identified many drivers through footage from Tesco’s CCTV cameras.

They have visited their homes and issued Section 59 notices, which are warnings that drivers have used their vehicles to “cause alarm, distress or annoyance”. If reported again within a year, police have the power to confiscate their cars.

Insp Christine Busuttil, of the police, said: “We need to put our foot down because this issue is becoming more high-profile.

“The problem is they meet up in vast numbers and make lots of noise.

“If they are there late at night, they disturb residents, who want to get their children to bed and then go to bed themselves.

“The drivers are revving their engines and honking their horns. It is happening at up to midnight.

“We have been working with Tesco to get a barrier up, and we have been taking registration numbers from CCTV and visiting the drivers. We can seize their vehicles.”

Car cruising is defined by the police as when drivers meet on a public highway or in a public place to show off their vehicles.

A minority of them behave in an anti-social manner, but the meetings, which are pre-arranged, can attract large crowds.

Insp Busuttil added: “I would encourage residents to report it, and in real time, so we have the full picture.

“We are treating this as a priority, and we have tools we can use. We are hoping it is a problem we can resolve.”

Tesco said it was aware of the potential problems caused by car cruising at its Bulwell store.

A spokesman said: “The store team are working closely with the local police to help prevent further occurrences, and to ensure both our customers and the local community are not affected.”