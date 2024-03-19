The 10 'most reported crime' streets in Hucknall and Bulwell in 2024 so far

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Out of more than 500 crimes reported in the Hucknall and Bulwell areas, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by shoplifting.

1 . On, or near, Ashgate Road, Hucknall 24 crimes were reported on, or near, Ashgate Road, Hucknall as of January 2024

2 . On, or near, Jennison Street, Bulwell 22 crimes were reported on, or near, Jennison Street, Bulwell as of January 2024

3 . On, or near, Main Street, Bulwell 21 crimes were reported on, or near, Main Street, Bulwell as of January 2024