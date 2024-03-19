More than 500 crimes were reported in Hucknall and Bulwell in January 2024 - the most recent figures available from Police.uk. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceMore than 500 crimes were reported in Hucknall and Bulwell in January 2024 - the most recent figures available from Police.uk. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
More than 500 crimes were reported in Hucknall and Bulwell in January 2024 - the most recent figures available from Police.uk. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The 10 'most reported crime' streets in Hucknall and Bulwell in 2024 so far

Here are the top 10 streets in Hucknall and Bulwell with the highest number of recorded crimes in January 2024, according to police.uk figures.
By John Smith
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:41 GMT

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Out of more than 500 crimes reported in the Hucknall and Bulwell areas, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by shoplifting.

24 crimes were reported on, or near, Ashgate Road, Hucknall as of January 2024

1. On, or near, Ashgate Road, Hucknall

Photo: Google

22 crimes were reported on, or near, Jennison Street, Bulwell as of January 2024

2. On, or near, Jennison Street, Bulwell

Photo: Google

3. On, or near, Main Street, Bulwell

21 crimes were reported on, or near, Main Street, Bulwell as of January 2024

3. On, or near, Main Street, Bulwell

Photo: Google

15 crimes were reported on, or near, Watnall Road, Hucknall as of January 2024

4. On, or near, Watnall Road, Hucknall

Photo: Google

