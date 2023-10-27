The latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court

The following Hucknall and Bulwell area cases have recently been heard by Nottingham magistrates:

Richard Holness, aged 48, of Holbeck Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to driving through a red light in Nottingham on January 12 and was fined £133, plus £90 costs and a £53 victim surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

Thomas Breslin, aged 32, of Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A50 in Groby, Leicestershire on September 16, 2021 and was fined £256, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by three points.

Festus Ogunsumi, aged 36, of Highbury Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to speeding on Nuthall Road in Nottingham on January 1 and was fined £40, plus £44 costs and a £16 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.

The cases were heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Dennis Sibanda, aged 55, of Kersall Drive, Highbury Vale, pleaded guilty two to counts of keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act and was fined £400 and ordered pay back excise duty of £54.17.

Sean O’Loughlin, aged 46, of Ruffs Drive, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottingham Magistrates Court and was fined £600.

Daniel Wilson, aged 32, of Naworth Close, Highbury Vale, pleaded guity to one count of theft and one count of attempted fraud at Sheffield Station on May 16 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, plus £85 costs, participate in thinking skills programme for 10 days, an accredited programme for 31 days and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Terry Worthington, aged 35, of Latham Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on February 24, 2022 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120, plus £90 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.