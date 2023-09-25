The latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases to be heard by Nottingham magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Clint Ford, aged 38, of Elizabeth Close, Hucknall pleaded guilty to, on February 14, failing to comply with the terms of a community order imposed on August 30 last year.

Lee Fletcher, of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, was found guilty of being the parent of a 15-year-old regularly not attending school between December 19, 2022 and June 12, 2023 and was given a parenting order to attend parenting guidance sessions for three months and fined £300, plus £238.76 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Chetwynd, aged 31, of Lema Close, Bulwell, to travelling at 88mph in a 70mph zone on the A50 between Overbridge and SOS Telephone on November 28, 2021 and was fined £166, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Hucknall and Bulwell defendants have been up before Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Google

Samantha Sherriff, aged 50, of Versailles Gardens, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A6 Mansfield Road in Daybrook on November 27, 2021 and was fined £144, plus a £34 victim surcharge, and had her licence endorsed with three points.

Callum Mitchell, aged 23, of Amberhill, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order and was placed under curfew with electronic monitoring from 7pm to 7am each night for 12 weeks from September 8 to December 1.