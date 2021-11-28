The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court over the last month.

By Tim Cunningham
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 8:37 am

Offences range from stalking and historic cases of child abuse, to making an explosive substance and class A drug supply.

Brandon Brailsford, 25, of Homefield Road, Radford, was jailed for 17-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

Bogdan Iftode, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and was jailed for one year. He was also ordered to forfeit the gun and pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Connor Patterson, 19, formerly of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence through harassment and threatening to distribute private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress. He was locked up for two years for the harassment offence and handed a six-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for the other charge when he was sentenced on November 3.

Zharnel Loftman-Bonner, 22, of Bendigo Lane, Sneinton, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and was jailed for two-and-a-half years on November 5.

