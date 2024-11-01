2 . Carl Quist

Carl Quist, 22, of Ferry Road, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. He will then spend a further three years on licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from any further contact with the victim. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Carl Quist