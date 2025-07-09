Offences range from producing cannabis and shop theft to robbery and attempted murder.
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.
2. Jaydon Fordham, Jimmy Dennis, Kelan Dennis and Elliot Holt
Jaydon Fordham, 21, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for six-and-a-half years. Fordham was also sentenced after being convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs following unrelated incidents. Jimmy Dennis, aged 21, of Bethnal Walk, Nottingham, was jailed for six years and five months after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Kelan Dennis, aged 18, of Rivergreen, Nottingham, was sent to a young offenders' institution for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to robbery. Elliot Holt, aged 18, of Glapton Lane, Nottingham, was sentenced to three years behind bars in a young offenders' institution after pleading guilty to robbery.
3. Shamal Xhixha and Dennis Cani
Shamal Xhixha, 23, and Dennis Cani, 25, both of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis and were each sentenced to one year in prison.
4. Mohammed Darweesh
Mohammed Darweesh, 24, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape. He was handed an extended jail sentence of nine-and-a-half years. Upon release he will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to protect vulnerable people.