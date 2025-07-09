2 . Jaydon Fordham, Jimmy Dennis, Kelan Dennis and Elliot Holt

Jaydon Fordham, 21, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for six-and-a-half years. Fordham was also sentenced after being convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs following unrelated incidents. Jimmy Dennis, aged 21, of Bethnal Walk, Nottingham, was jailed for six years and five months after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Kelan Dennis, aged 18, of Rivergreen, Nottingham, was sent to a young offenders’ institution for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to robbery. Elliot Holt, aged 18, of Glapton Lane, Nottingham, was sentenced to three years behind bars in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to robbery. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad