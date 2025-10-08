The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Oct 2025, 16:08 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire.

Offences range from shop theft and robbery to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.

A round up of the people who have been jailed at courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. Rogues' Gallery

A round up of the people who have been jailed at courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Giampiero Franchi, 70, of Kingswood Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image. He was jailed for a total of five years, made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Giampiero Franchi

Giampiero Franchi, 70, of Kingswood Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image. He was jailed for a total of five years, made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Connor Gladwin, aged 23, of Hungerhill Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for a total of three years and nine months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Connor Gladwin

Connor Gladwin, aged 23, of Hungerhill Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for a total of three years and nine months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Ashley Lilleyman, 30, of Hucklow Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to 14 separate counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison and will serve three years on extended licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims. These will all run for the next ten years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Ashley Lilleyman

Ashley Lilleyman, 30, of Hucklow Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to 14 separate counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison and will serve three years on extended licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims. These will all run for the next ten years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice