Offences range from shop theft and robbery to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.
1. Rogues' Gallery
A round up of the people who have been jailed at courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police
2. Giampiero Franchi
Giampiero Franchi, 70, of Kingswood Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image. He was jailed for a total of five years, made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police
3. Connor Gladwin
Connor Gladwin, aged 23, of Hungerhill Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for a total of three years and nine months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police
4. Ashley Lilleyman
Ashley Lilleyman, 30, of Hucklow Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to 14 separate counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison and will serve three years on extended licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims. These will all run for the next ten years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police