4 . Ashley Lilleyman

Ashley Lilleyman, 30, of Hucklow Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to 14 separate counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison and will serve three years on extended licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims. These will all run for the next ten years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police