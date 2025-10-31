Offences range from shop theft and burglary to drug dealing and rape.
1. Rogues gallery
A round up of the people who have been jailed at courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Alan Smith
Alan Smith, aged 52, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching a Community Protection Order and bail conditions specifically banning him from public houses in Mansfield. He was jailed for five months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police
3. Carl Andrews
Carl Andrews, of Charles Street, Arnold, admitted rape, inciting someone to engage in sexual activity, assault by touching and three counts of making indecent images of children. He was handed an extended sentence of 13 years in jail, put on the sex offenders’ register for life, made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and issued with a restraining order banning him from ever contacting his victims. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police
4. Callum Jackson
Callum Jackson, aged 43, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. He was jailed for 12 weeks. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police