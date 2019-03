This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.





1. Adrian Perry Perry, 50, of Sandon Street, Nottingham, admitted burglary and was jailed for two years and four months.

2. Alex Swain Swain, 19, of Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted 3 breaches of a criminal behaviour order, handling stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article & driving while disqualified and was jailed for a year.

3. Andrew Rowley Rowley, 46, of Beckley Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to burgling a home on Franklyn Gardens, Aspley. He was jailed for 15 months.

4. Alina-Aretina Iancu Alina-Aretina Iancu, 26, of Lamcote Grove in the Meadows, admitted two counts of theft from person, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and fraud and one count of fraud by false representation and was jailed for 46 weeks.

