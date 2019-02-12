Call police on 101 with any information.

These six people are wanted by police over alleged crimes in Nottinghamshire

Police want to speak to these people over alleged crimes in Nottinghamshire.

Call police on 101 with any information.

A red bicycle was stolen from Station Street, Nottingham, close to the train station, at 2.30pm on January 9.
An affray and shop theft took place at at Sainsbury's, in Derby Road, Nottingham, on August 26, 2018.
Wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Main Street, Norton, on January 7 and 10.
Wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Main Street, Norton, on January 7 and 10.
