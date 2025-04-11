Thieves stole hanging baskets from Hucknall pub and escaped on the tram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole hanging baskets from the Pilgrim Oak pub on High Street.

The incident happened some time before 3.19pm on April 9 before two males were seen getting on a tram to Toton Lane at the Hucknall tram stop at 3.19pm with the stolen baskets.

It is believed they got off at the Moor Bridge stop.

Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for witnesses after hanging baskets were stolen from the Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall.

Between 8pm and 10.35pm on Sunday, April 6, a silver Kia R10 car was stolen from Croft Avenue.

Between Wednesday,March 26 and Sunday, April 6, fencing was ripped out at a property on Farleys Lane.

At 6.27pm on Friday, April 4, staff reported a group of five or six teenagers aged between 13 and 16 years-old, running and jumping around on the roof of the Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Overnight between Sunday, April 6 and Monday, April 7, a group camping out in woodland off Polperro Way were making a lot of noise , screaming and shouting, and lit a fire which a resident was concerned might spread to other parts of the woodland.

At 4.20pm on Monday, April 7 a district nurse was making a visit inTruman Drive when she was confronted by a white male with long dark hair, scruffy looking and wearing dark clothes, who twice shouted ‘give me your phone at the woman.

When she went inside one of the flats, the male also entered another flat and continued shouting from a window and waved a screwdriver around causing the nurse to fear for her safety when she left.

At 6.01pm on Wednesday, April 9, there was a report of homeless people sleeping rough behind the health centre on Curtis Street.

The same group reportedly also hang out around the car park in the daytime, taking drugs, and being abusive to staff as they walk to or from their cars, which staff find very intimidating.

At 6.58pm on Wednesday, April 9 in Roman Crescent, children were outside, banging on the walls of a property and playing music.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should call email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.