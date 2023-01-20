Raiders broke into the Station Hotel on Station Terrace between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 11 and 9am the following day and stole two mirrors, three pictures and a Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner.

The incident is one of a number of incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage that have been reported to the police in the past two weeks, including a spate of vehicle thefts.

Advertisement

Sometime since Saturday, January 7, a shed was broken into at a property on Jenny Burton Way, Hucknall, and a bright red Trek mountain bike was stolen.

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted the Station Hotel in Hucknall

Between 8pm on Monday, January 9 and 7pm the following day, a summer house was entered at an address on Orchard Street, Hucknall and two winter coats and a hookah pipe were stolen.

Also on Orchard Street, between 10pm on Monday, January 16, and 5.45am the following day, a red Carrera mountain bike and a green vintage bike with a front basket were stolen from a front garden.

Advertisement

Overnight between Tuesday, January 10 and January 11, a quantity of Peroni lager and cans of cider were stolen from the rear garden of a house on Leabrook Gardens, Hucknall.

Advertisement

Sometime about January 11, on Farley’s Lane, Hucknall, a white Toyota was entered and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Between 8am on January 11 and 7.30am on Friday, January 13, a catalytic converter was stolen from a white Lexus parked at the Mour Hotel on Lake View Drive, Annesley.

Advertisement

Between 3pm on January 11 and 3pm on Saturday, January 14, an Aovo Pro electric scooter was stolen from an insecure house on Arden Close, Hucknall.

On Thursday, January 12, at about 2am, a brick was thrown through the rear window of a car parked on Leen Drive, Hucknall.

Advertisement

On January 14, at about 10.40pm, a lamppost was knocked down by an unknown car outside McDonald’s on Ashgate Road, Hucknall.

Between 6pm on Sunday, January 15, and 7am the following day, a white Ford Transit van with Atfloorscreed Ltd on the side, together with a Putzmeister screed pump, were stolen from the rear of the Seven Stars Hotel, West Street, Hucknall.

Advertisement

Overnight between January 15 and January 16, a Ford Fiesta was broken into on Annesley Road, Hucknall and cash, clothing and a bank card were stolen – the bank card was used at a Texaco filling station between 2am and 3am that night.

On January 16, at about 11.40am, at Peppers store, Watnall Road, Hucknall, an attempt was made to steal a pedal bike chained to a staircase by a white male aged in his 30s and of medium build and wearing a dark anorak, black beanie hat and green trousers.

Advertisement

Between 3.45pm on January 16 and 9am the following day, damage was caused to the side of the café and some rose bushes were ripped out at Titchfield Park, Hucknall .

Between 5.30pm on January 16 and 1.35pm the following day, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van with LMP on the side was stolen from Ben Arran House, Wigwam Lane, Hucknall.

Advertisement

Between 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 17 and 10am the following day, some ladders were stolen from the garden of a house on St Johns Crescent, Hucknall.

Between 6pm on January 17 and 7.30am the following day, a grey Ford Focus was stolen from a driveway on Edgewood Drive, Hucknall

Advertisement

Between 7pm on January 17 and 8.10am the following day, two solar light lamp posts were stolen from the front garden of a house on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall.

Overnight between January 17 and January 18, a black Golf GTI parked on a driveway on Lilac Road, Hucknall, had three windows smashed and a wing mirror damaged.

Advertisement