The incident happened at around 1.25am on Friday, January 19 at the restaurant in Ashgate Road when three people – a male in a grey hoodie and two females, one wearing a black and white check scarf – all aged around 15 years-old, stole food ready for collection from the counter.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday, Janaury 17 and 8.20am on Thursday, January 18, an industrial plot and buildings were broken into on Wigwam Lane aftet a padlock was cut off the gates and several items were stolen including an electric bike, PlayStations and electric sanders.

Teenagers stole food from McDonald's in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 18 and 7.30am on Monday, January 22, the car park to the rear of a dental surgery on Portland Road was entered through an unlocked gate and a lock-up was smashed and a large compressor inside was stolen.

At 3.30pm on Monday, January 22 on the A611 Hucknall bypass, the bonnet of a grey/blue Ford Galaxy car was damaged by an item thrown from the footbridge which links the Holgate schools.

Around 6.50pm on Thursday, January 18, three offenders, one in grey joggers, at the bus stop near the Bowman pub on Nottingham Road, were throwing eggs at passing cars.

One egg hit the windscreen of a car and froze to it, making it difficult to remove.

At around 4pm on Saturday, January 20 January in Orchard Croft, a black male in a red puffer jacket and two other males were throwing bricks and other items over the fence into a garden and near to a house and a parked car.

No damage was done but the three returned the following afternoon and did the same again.

If you have any information that could be of use, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]