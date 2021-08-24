Three arrested after large fight involving swords and gunshots in Nottinghamshire

Three people have been arrested following reports of a large fight in Oak Drive.

Armed officers were quickly on scene and searched the area after reports of the disturbance in Oak Drive, Eastwood, just before 1.50pm yesterday (Monday, August 23).

There were no signs of anyone being injured during the incident and no reports have been received of any injuries or damage caused.

The area was cordoned off while police carried out their work including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

High-visibility patrols have been upped in the area to provide reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.

Officers arrested a suspect in connection with the incident in Oak Drive at around 5.15pm yesterday.

A second suspect was detained at around 2am today (Tuesday, August 24) after a proactive vehicle stop in Nottingham.

A third suspect was arrested around an hour later after officers executed a warrant at an address in Vickers Street, Warsop.

An 18-year-old man is now being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray.

A 27-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 20-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of weapons and firearms-related offences extremely seriously and will always investigate reports thoroughly.

“We are now questioning three suspects in connection with this incident and we are continuing to work hard to build a clearer picture of events.

“We understand the concern these types of incident can cause in communities and I’d like to reassure local residents that our priority is to keep people safe and we will leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in this violent disturbance to justice.

"Patrols have also been increased in the local area and I’d urge anyone with any concerns to speak to one of our officers.

“We believe there were lots of people in the area when this happened so we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward as they may have crucial information which could aid us with our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”