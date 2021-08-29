Three arrested after man suffers suspected gunshot injury in Annesley

Nottinghamshire Police said there were on the scene within minutes of being called to Fox Street in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, August 29, where it is reported that a group were fighting before gunshots were heard.

As they arrived, officers came across a man who had suffered a suspected gunshot injury.

They say he has been taken to hospital for treatment but his injury is not thought to be life threatening.

Police were called to Fox Street in the early hours of this morning (August 29) following a firearms incident

Police also recovered a firearm and arrested three men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, all of whom currently remain in custody.

A cordon is still in place this morning whilst the force continues its enquiries into the incident, which happened just before 12.45am.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, from Nottinghamshire Police, has now offered his reassurances to the public as he urged anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

He said: “I understand that these types of incidents can cause concern for our communities but reports of this nature are thankfully rare and will always be met with a swift police response.

“Our firearms officers were very quick to attend the scene and were joined by local officers and detectives. At this stage we have arrested three people in connection with the report.

“Officers will remain on scene throughout the day as the investigation continues, with local officers, forensics and detectives working together to conduct thorough enquiries.

“I would also like to reassure people that those thought to be involved in this incident are known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

"Officers will also be highly visible in the area and I would encourage people to speak to officers on the scene with any concerns they might have.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, has any mobile footage or dashcam footage, or has any other information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 48 of 29 August 2021.”

You can submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.