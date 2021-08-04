Three arrested in Bulwell drugs raid

Officers didn’t need to force entry to the property on Woodland Avenue as the occupant had left the door unlocked during a drink and drug-fueled gathering the night before, and looked pretty surprised to see officers run in to his living room.

Large quantities of suspected cocaine, large quantities of cannabis, quantities of cash and numerous electronic devices were seized.

Two men, aged 49 and 23, and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Three people were arrested in the raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Following their arrests, a second property in nearby St Albans Road was also searched and more cannabis was seized along with quantities of cash.

The raids were carried out on Saturday, July 31.

Sergeant Adam Brown, who leads the City North Operation Reacher team, said: “We didn’t need to bash the door down as the occupant had forgotten to lock it.

“He looked pretty surprised to see officers run into his living room.

"Two other people were also found in the property and we arrested them as well.

“They have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“As this proactive warrant and positive results show, we remain committed to targeting serious criminality in our neighbourhoods and making our communities safer.

“I hope it reassures residents that we are listening to what they are telling us and taking action to tackle issues which matter most to them, including drug crime.”