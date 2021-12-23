The City North Operation Reacher team orchestrated a series of warrants on December 21 and were joined by four other Reacher teams and the City North Neighbourhood Policing Team to carry out the raids.

The addresses in Bulwell, which included a house and separate garage on Bancroft Street, a house on Logan Street and a house on Hornbeam Gardens, were all entered at around 8am.

As well as this, two vehicles were also searched.

Police carried out several early morning raids in Bulwell and arrested three men on suspicion of drugs offences

Two men aged 30 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Posting on its Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “The arrests were bolstered by existing evidence gained in a previous warrant done by the City North team, and following the seizure of more drugs and electronic devices, the team hope to cast their net further on the activity of this group.

“The arrest of suspects for conspiracy to supply drugs is a long drawn out process, which requires an intelligence and evidence gathering faze both before and after arrestt.