Three arrests after police drugs raids in Dispatch district
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after Nottinghamshire Police carried out early morning raids on addresses in Bulwell.
The City North Operation Reacher team orchestrated a series of warrants on December 21 and were joined by four other Reacher teams and the City North Neighbourhood Policing Team to carry out the raids.
The addresses in Bulwell, which included a house and separate garage on Bancroft Street, a house on Logan Street and a house on Hornbeam Gardens, were all entered at around 8am.
As well as this, two vehicles were also searched.
Two men aged 30 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
Posting on its Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “The arrests were bolstered by existing evidence gained in a previous warrant done by the City North team, and following the seizure of more drugs and electronic devices, the team hope to cast their net further on the activity of this group.
“The arrest of suspects for conspiracy to supply drugs is a long drawn out process, which requires an intelligence and evidence gathering faze both before and after arrestt.
"But the City North team will work tirelessly whilst these males have been released under investigation, to ensure the Crown Prosecution Service authorise charges against the group in the near future.