Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council and Ashfield Independents leader, is charged with 12 counts of fraud by false representation and five counts of money laundering.

The 42-year-old, Ashfield Council member for Larwood and Nottinghamshire Council member for Ashfields, also faces four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax and one count of possession of a class A drug.

Nottinghamshire Police said the fraud by false representation charges related to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire Council funds between February 14, 2018, and February 16, 2021.

Jason Zadrozny

The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences between April 3, 2018, and June 6, 2019, while the income tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences between 1 January 2007 and 1 February 2022.

The drug charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10, 2021.

Coun Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, is due to make his first appearance in court over the matter tomorrow, Friday, July 21, at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Fellow Ashfield Independent, Coun Tom Hollis, Ashfield Council deputy leader and executive member for strategic housing and climate change, has also been summoned to appear at the court tomorrow, after being charged with two offences under the Localism Act 2011.

Coun Tom Hollis

Nottinghamshire Police said the charges related to allegedly failing to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, between May 30, 2019, and September 10, 2021, as required under the Act.

The pair “absolutely deny” any wrongdoing.

Coun David Martin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Selston.

In a separate case, another Ashfield Independents councillor is due to appear at Crown Court next week after denying assaulting a police officer.

Coun David Martin, aged 57, of Lawrence Park, Underwood, denied assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on May 16.

It is alleged the assault happened at his home address on November 11 last year.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said the case was suitable for summary trial at the magistrates’ court, but Coun Martin elected to have his case heard before a jury at the Crown Court.

He is due to appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, July 25.

Coun Martin represents Selston for the Ashfield Independents on Nottinghamshire Council, where he is vice-chairman of the adult social care and public health select committee.

He was also deputy leader of Ashfield Council, but lost his Underwood seat to Conservative candidate Dawn Justice by less than 40 votes in the local elections in May.