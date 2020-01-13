Three in court after Nottinghamshire attack left man in hospital with serious injuries

Two Shirebrook men and one from Bulwell are in court today following a disturbance which left a man with serious injuries.

The men are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in connection with a disturbance which culminated in a serious collision.

Saxondale Drive Bulwell.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on Saxondale Drive, Bulwell, involving a man and a car, at about 2.15pm on Saturday (11 January). It was later established that a disturbance had taken place between a group of people before the collision took place.

Shaad Ayub, 28, of Brayton Crescent, Bulwell, Sufiyan Hussain, 22, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, and Shaban Hussain, 19, of Brayton Crescent, Bulwell, have each been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

Two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers today (Monday January 13) also arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

The man who was injured by the car was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre with serious chest injuries. He is in a stable condition and his injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the disturbance are urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 445 of 11 January 2020.