Three men arrested after assault in Hucknall left man with fractured jaw

Three men have been arrested after an assault at a Hucknall property left a man with a fractured jaw.

It follows reports of a disturbance in Carlingford Road, Hucknall, at around 9.40am yesterday, October 26.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw.

A police spokesman said: "His injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering."

Officers attended and arrested three men, aged 22, 20 and 18, who were questioned and released on police bail with conditions as enquiries continue.

The three men were arrested for affray and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed a disturbance at the time of the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 286 of 26 October 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.