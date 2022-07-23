Trio arrested after man suffers broken leg in 'nasty assault' in Hucknall street

Officers were called to Belle Isle Road, Hucknall, after receiving reports that a man had been attacked.

A 43-year-old man suffered a broken leg and other injuries following the incident at around 10.30pm on Friday (July 22).

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The suspects, two men aged 46 and 30, and a 35-year-old woman, all remain in police custody.

Detective constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that left a man in hospital with a broken leg and other injuries.

“As a force, we strongly condemn all forms of violent crime and will always respond to every report we receive of this nature, so that we can help keep our communities safe.

“We have currently arrested three suspects in connection with this incident but our investigations are still ongoing.

“With this in mind, we’d ask that anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist us with our enquiries gets in touch by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 959 of July 22.